Glenn Frey Collaborator Jack Tempchin Dedicates New Album To His Friend

By Jim Johnson
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Singer/songwriter Jack Tempchin performs at Peaceful Easy Feeling: An Evening With Jack Tempchin at The GRAMMY Museum on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording Academy)

Jack Tempchin has posted a video of the last song he wrote with Glenn Frey. “Privacy” also serves as the preview for the album Peaceful Easy Feeling: The Songs of Jack Tempchin, which is out today.

Tempchin says he and Frey wrote the song “in 2002, back when we both first became concerned about the issue of privacy… To me, it’s become one of the main issues of our time, but most people haven’t woken up to it yet. This song and video illustrate that point in a playful and humorous way.”

Tempchin, who collaborated with Frey on “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone” for the Eagles, and Glenn’s solo release “You Belong to the City,” calls the album a tribute to his friend of 46 years. He writes in the liner notes, “Glenn and I always had a fabulous time writing songs together. We would talk about our lives and laugh. He was the funniest person I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. It was my great good fortune that my buddy happened to be one of the best songwriters of all time.”

