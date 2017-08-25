Where To Eat Cheap In Metro Detroit

By: Beau Daniels

Love this Thrill List of places to eat cheap and also drink cheap around Detroit. You see those 5 dollar combo specials at fast food restaurants all the time. Well sit down at a cool establishment in the metro and enjoy what you can get for less than 5 bucks.

Mentioned is that Shrimp Po’ Boy for $4.99 at Wala’s in Downtown Detroit.

Have you ever seen a menu with all items priced at $2? Corktown Tavern has amazing food for that price including fried meatballs.

Corktown Tavern Changes Hands, Plans Kitchen Renovations https://t.co/TlRidFEj0e — TheMotorCityMile (@motorcitymile) August 23, 2017

The popular Green Dot Stables has many foods and drinks under 3 dollars including the Mystery Meat slider, well drinks and even desert. You will love the atmosphere. More here.

