Artist Cancelled Shows Because Eclipse Eye Damage

By: Beau Daniels

More people experiencing eye damage because of the eclipse is surfacing. Rapper Joey Bada$$ has cancelled many shows, after thinking is would not be an issue not wearing protective glasses, “Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I’ve sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn’t die tho. This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind.”

The result is blurred vision and not knowing when the bad affects will go away, “Seeing double, stacking triple”. He is now wearing protective lenses.

Doc said I gotta keep these on in the daytime now…. a lil annoying but they're pretty fire A post shared by joZif BADMON [💰💰] (@joeybadass) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

“Doc said I gotta keep these on in the daytime now…. a lil annoying but they’re pretty fire”. More here.

