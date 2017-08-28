Artist Cancelled Shows Because Eclipse Eye Damage

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Eclipse, Eye damage
CONTINENTAL/AFP/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

More people experiencing eye damage because of the eclipse is surfacing. Rapper Joey Bada$$ has cancelled many shows, after thinking is would not be an issue not wearing protective glasses, “Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I’ve sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn’t die tho. This ain’t the first solar eclipse and I’m pretty sure our ancestors ain’t have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain’t all go blind.”

The result is blurred vision and not knowing when the bad affects will go away, “Seeing double, stacking triple”. He is now wearing protective lenses.

Doc said I gotta keep these on in the daytime now…. a lil annoying but they're pretty fire

A post shared by joZif BADMON [💰💰] (@joeybadass) on

“Doc said I gotta keep these on in the daytime now…. a lil annoying but they’re pretty fire”. More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live