Child With Long Hair Not Allowed In Public School

By Beau Daniels
Remember the days of guys wearing long hair? Jessica Oates is so proud of her 4-year-old son, “He’s just so smart he blows my mind. Full of energy and excited to learn.” Her son Jabez Oats has long hair, actually it has never been cut, “He’s never had a haircut. It’s just kinda part of his identity.” But that is causing an issue as school starts.

WTSP reports that even though cultural and religious convictions could allow the boy to attend school with his long hair, the school expects him to return with a haircut, “I don’t believe that short hair should be required to get an education.” Barbers Hill Board of Education is sticking with its policy that requires hair being above the eyes and ears, “Our local elected Board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the said policy.”

The mom plans to fight the rule, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

