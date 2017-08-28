Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help

(WOMC) Several feet of rain have fallen in southeast Texas, flooding many major cities and causing extensive devastation.

Many have been asking what they can do to help.

Two organizations: American Red Cross and Salvation Army – are leading efforts and either or both would be worthy of promoting. Cash donations are the quickest way for your listeners to make an impact.

American Red Cross

To access their website, click here. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Salvation Army

Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit salvationarmy.com.