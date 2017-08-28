Seger: Runaway Train Leaves The Station

Bob Seger is back!!! The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is back on the road with his 2017 “Runaway Train” tour, which kicked off on Thursday night (August 24th) at Toledo, Ohio’s Huntington Center. Seger and the Silver Bullet Band — who took a break from his Nashville sessions for Seger’s upcoming album — brought the big guns, thrilling fans with a classics-packed setlist. In addition to tackling such tried and true favorites as “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Mainstreet,” “Night Moves,” “Against The Wind,” “Hollywood Nights,” and “Rock And Roll Never Forgets,” among others — opening night saw Seger play “You’ll Accomp’ny Me” in concert for the first time in a quarter century.

Bob Seger revealed to us where he first learned how to put on such an incendiary live show night after night on the road: “I don’t know; my whole high school group, we just loved R&B. And the greatest thing for us was going down to Detroit to Cobo Hall, and about three or four times a year, the James Brown Revue would come through. He was a riveting performer and he sang real hard — which I understood. I’ve always gravitated towards singers who sing with conviction. That’s what I cut my teeth on, that’s what I grew up on.”

As always, a highlight of all of Seger’s shows is the nightly performance of “Night Moves.” We asked him to tell us the back-story to the 1976 classic, which came to define his ’70s era. He told us it was pulled directly from his teen days back in Michigan: “Basically, what we’d do, we’d go out and get in a farmer’s field outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan where I grew up — I was born in Detroit, but I grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan. And there were all these farmer’s fields out there, and we would just pick one at random, hoping that nobody caught us, and put our cars in a circle, and the headlights would shine in on everybody having the party, and we would dance and we would play this guy’s record player — the 45’s, the stuff of the day. And the girls loved the Ronettes records — y’know like, ‘Be My Baby’ and things like that, and we would dance and just go wild out in the field, and we called them ‘grassers.'”

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band’s opening night setlist on August 24th, 2017 in Toledo – via Setlist.FM:

“Roll Me Away”

“Tryin’ To Live My Life Without You”

“The Fire Down Below”

“You’ll Accomp’ny Me”

“Old Time Rock N’ Roll”

“Mainstreet”

“Come To Poppa”

“Her Strut”

“Like A Rock”

“The Devil’s Right Hand”

“It’s Your World”

“The Fire Inside”

“We’ve Got Tonight”

“Travelin’ Man / Beautiful Loser”

“Turn The Page”

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”

Encore :

“Against The Wind”

“Hollywood Nights”

Encore Two :

“Night Moves”

“Rock And Roll Never Forgets”