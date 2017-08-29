Harvey Wreaks Havoc: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Take A Look At Michigan’s All Maize Football Uniform

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Michigan maze football uniforms
Leon Halip/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

I got to tell you that I am digging the University of Michigan’s football teams all maize uniform they will wear this Saturday vs Florida. Many are upset feeling it breaks tradition. According to SI the all maize was also worn way back in 1928.

The same response from Tennessee football fans erupted when they started wearing grey uniforms. They fell in love with them after learning the grey is deep tradition because they were worn many years during the first few decades of their football history. Also this helps with recruiting. You will hear the broadcast of the Michigan game this Saturday on 104.3 WOMC as we take on Florida beginning at 3:30.

