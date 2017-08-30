Harvey Wreaks Havoc: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Russian Dude Shreds Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ on Converted Piano

Where there's a will there's a way.
By Robyn Collins

“I always wanted to play guitar solos… but my Russian parents wanted me to play piano. So I took the piano and made it a guitar,” says Ron Minis, a talented Russian artist who recently posted a video of himself playing all the guitar parts in Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” on a tricked out piano.

With the help of an electronic plug-in, Minis emulates Metallica’s crunch and he single-handedly plays the keys and mutes and bends the strings inside the piano to emulate the metal tones in the song.

It’s all mighty impressive, but the highlight comes when his nimble fingers replicate lead guitarist Kirk Hammett’s main solo note-for-note. At one point, Minis manipulates a tiny joystick on a mechanical box to mimic the sound of bending electric guitar strings. Horns up!

Watch the Russian pianist take on Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” below:

 

 

