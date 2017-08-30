Harvey Wreaks Havoc: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Rolling Stones: Brand New Video For 1967 Classic

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Their Satanic Majesties Request", Rolling Stones
Rolling Stones band members Keith Richards and Bill Wyman in London, 1964. (Photo by Terry O'Neill/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Rolling Stones are stirring up interest in the 50th anniversary of the 1967 album, Their Satanic Majesties Request, with a newly created lyric video for the album’s iconic standout track, “2000 Light Years From Home.” The album has been derided over the years as the Stones’ lame misstep in trying to top the Beatles‘ classic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album — from the music to the album cover art — and, ironically, was kept out of the Number One spot by the Beatles’ Pepper followup, Magical Mystery Tour.

Their Satanic Majesties Request will be reissued on September 22nd as a limited edition deluxe double vinyl/double hybrid Super Audio CD that is compatible with all CD players. The set contains both the stereo and mono versions of every song, all newly remastered by Bob Ludwig. The 50th Anniversary Special Edition includes “Michael Cooper‘s original 3-D lenticular cover photograph, featuring the band in peak psychedelic regalia.”

