(WOMC) Big news for Wolverines fans! 104.3 WOMC-FM will be airing three University of Michigan football games this fall.

The first game WOMCÂ will air will be Saturday, Sept. 2 when the No. 11 Wolverines take on No. 17 Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. in Arlington, TX.

WOMC will also air the game against the University of Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 9 at noon.

The first Big Ten conference game against Purdue on Sept. 23 can also be heard on WOMC at either 3:30 or 4 p.m.