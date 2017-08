By: Beau Daniels

It’s amazing what you sometimes find in Lake Erie. A couple of Michiganders were fishing 3 miles off the coast of Lake Erie and came across this.



Jason Langton and Scotty Domine being the true sportsmen that they are rescued the stranded deer.



Once they beached the 3-point buck, it walked away and they returned to fishing. UPI

