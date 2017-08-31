Grand Funk Railroad To Perform At Arts, Beats and Eats Festival

(WOMC) The 20th annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats festival will bring a promising line up this Labor Day weekend in downtown Royal Oak.

Grand Funk Railroad, George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars and The B-52s are a few of the bands headlining the weekend.

Festivities run from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Admission is $3 until 3 p.m., $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday. It’s free to enter until 5 p.m. on Friday only. Admission on Friday after 5 p.m. is $7.

In 2016, over 400,000 visitors attended the festival and over $350,000 was raised for local charities, according to a release.

Visit ArtsBeatsEats.com for music schedules and more information.