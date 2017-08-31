Grand Funk, Arts, Beats and Eats Festival, Royal Oak, George Clinton, Downtown, Labor Day Weekend
Harvey Wreaks Havoc: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Grand Funk Railroad To Perform At Arts, Beats and Eats Festival

Filed Under: Arts, Beats and Eats, Grand Funk Railroad, michigan, Royal Oak
DEL MAR, CA - JULY 05: (L-R) Musicians Mel Schacher, Max Carl, and Bruce Kulick of Grand Funk Railroad perform on stage at the San Diego County Fair on July 5, 2014 in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

(WOMC) The 20th annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats festival will bring a promising line up this Labor Day weekend in downtown Royal Oak.

Grand Funk Railroad, George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars and The B-52s are a few of the bands headlining the weekend.

Festivities run from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Admission is $3 until 3 p.m., $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday.  It’s free to enter until 5 p.m. on Friday only. Admission on Friday after 5 p.m. is $7.

In 2016, over 400,000 visitors attended the festival and over $350,000 was raised for local charities, according to a release.

Visit ArtsBeatsEats.com for music schedules and more information.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live