U2 Brings ‘Joshua Tree’ Tour To Ford Field This Weekend

(WOMC) Irish rockers U2 will be bringing their critically acclaimed “Joshua Tree” tour to Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 3.

Beck will be opening the show, which is expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

The tour has received critical acclaim from critics, many of whom praised the band’s performances, the production and setlist.

