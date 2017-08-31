U2, Beck, Joshua Tree, Tour Ford Field, Detroit, WOMC
U2 Brings ‘Joshua Tree’ Tour To Ford Field This Weekend

Filed Under: Beck, Ford Field, Joshua Tree, tour, U2, WOMC
U2 on the cover of the 'Joshua Tree' Album (Island Records)

(WOMC) Irish rockers U2 will be bringing their critically acclaimed “Joshua Tree” tour to Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 3.

Beck will be opening the show, which is expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

The tour has received critical acclaim from critics, many of whom praised the band’s performances, the production and setlist.

You can join 104.3 WOMC for the biggest party of the summer at the stadium.

The WOMC Crew will be broadcasting live from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. All are invited to take pictures with our U2 Big Heads, The “Joshua Tree” giant album cover and more.

You can still buy tickets for the concert here.

