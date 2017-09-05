Seger, LCA Opening Highlight Things To Do In September

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) Despite staying in the Detroit area, it was and outstanding Labor Day weekend.

There was almost too much to do.

I missed both Alice Cooper and the U2 show Sunday but still had too much fun.

The Howling Diablo’s always bring the fun and they didn’t disappoint again on Saturday night at Arts Beats & Eats. They’ve become an annual tradition on that smaller stage.

The place was packed.

Concert wise, AB&Eats would have been enough.

Sunday night saw rock Dwight Yokam set, followed by an energized 2017 version of Grand Funk Railroad knocking out the hits and revving up the crowd.

Save some brain cells for Monday morning though, it was off to the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow.

I had only been to one airshow, the Thunderbirds of the USAF when I was about 9 years old circa 1962.

No they did not fly bi-planes that day! The variety of Aircraft along with the many things to do pre-show made it a hit for both me and the G-kids.

User friendly and tons of fun, plus the weather held off until after it was over.

The Blue Angels did a thoroughly entertaining one hour show.

If you see any of videos’ folks posted on YouTube you’ll see what I mean.

The sounds were incredible too.

I have never, ever, heard that much incredible sound with that much s e p a r a t i o n.

Hey, Does anyone have an extra 3,000 feet of speaker wire? As you know I’ve seen a ton of concerts and been to many auto races over the years, including Formula 1 at Indy a couple of time as well as NASCAR, Trans-Am, CAN-AM, ( remember that?) Top fuel dragsters, and Indy cars here and at Indianapolis.

Nothing sounded or felt quite like this.

At my “advanced” age it’s cool to discover something new that thrilled so much.

Now back to work, school etc.

Few Tuesday’s have ever felt more like a Monday, but take heart, it’s a short work week.

Next week the focus moves down to the new Little Caesars Arena and of course this Saturday night at DTE — it’s….SEGER TIME!