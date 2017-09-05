Woman Now Feeds Over 200 Hummingbirds [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

Many love and are inspired when a hummingbird shows up at a feeder. A lady who works at the UCLA Earth, Planetary and Space Science Department has been feeding hummingbirds outside her window for 2 years, she now interacts with a flock of over 200.

Melanie Barboni has names for over 50 of the birds, “They are just so cute, and so smart! They remember you. They get to know you, and then they interact with you. This is cheesy, but I have seen them help people. They make my life happy. Having a crappy day? Who cares — there are hummingbirds around. Having a good day? Hummingbirds make it better.” More here.

