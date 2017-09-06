10 Sex Personalities Decoded

By: Beau Daniels

A relationship expert has posted 10 different sex personalities that she has identified. So what are they?

They include sensual, erotic, dependent, reactive, entitled, addictive, and stressed.

Tracey Cox mentions “detached” as one of the 10 personalities, explaining, “Sex is good but competing distractions put you off. Work, pressure, problems mean you emotionally withdraw from your partner and sex.”

Another is “compulsive”, which is basically described as not having a connection with the other person.

Don’t like your sex personality? Don’t worry: Cox also follows up with the best way to change a specific sex personality here.

