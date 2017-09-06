Michael Jackson’s Estate Announces Spooky ‘Scream’ Compilation

By Hayden Wright

Michael Jackson’s estate has gathered the King of Pop’s most hair-raising tracks for a new compilation album: Scream. The album drops on September 29 with a limited run glow-in-the-dark vinyl edition arriving on October 27, just in time for Halloween.

Scream reflects Jackson’s “affection for this time of the year and its themes of costumes and disguise, darkness and light, character transformations and surprise,” according to a press release.

Among the tracks on Scream are “Thriller,” “Dirty Diana” and “Scream,” his only duet with sister Janet. The album surveys Jackson whole career for tracks that go “bump” in the night, and make fans dance along the way. Additionally, Scream includes a new track: “Blood On The Dance Floor X Dangerous,” a five-song mash-up by White Panda.

Check out the cover art and full tracklisting from Michael Jackson’s forthcoming Scream compilation below.

The brand-new five-song mash-up “Blood On The Dance Floor X Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up)” is the bonus track on ‘SCREAM”’ Shazam any Michael Jackson song and you’ll unlock the mash-up! #MJScream A post shared by Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:09am PDT