U2: First New Single But No Album Release Date Yet

By Jim Johnson
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) The Edge, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during 'The Joshua Tree Tour 2017' at Ford Field on September 3, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

U2 have released a lyric video for their new single from Songs of Experience“You’re the Best Thing About Me.”

The song is also available at all digital retailers now. The single’s artwork is a photo of The Edge’s daughter Sian Evans taken by the band’s longtime visual partner, Anton Corbijn. U2 will give the song its live debut Thursday night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The band was expected to announce a release date for Songs of Experience today, but said it would be “announced soon.” It’s reportedly due out on December 1st.

