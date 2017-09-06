U2: First New Single But No Album Release Date Yet

U2 have released a lyric video for their new single from Songs of Experience, “You’re the Best Thing About Me.”

The song is also available at all digital retailers now. The single’s artwork is a photo of The Edge’s daughter Sian Evans taken by the band’s longtime visual partner, Anton Corbijn. U2 will give the song its live debut Thursday night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The band was expected to announce a release date for Songs of Experience today, but said it would be “announced soon.” It’s reportedly due out on December 1st.