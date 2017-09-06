Win Tickets To See New Wave Icon Adam Ant

(WOMC) 104.3 WOMC celebrates the good-old-days (before reality shows) when MTV played nothing but great music – songs like Adam Ant’s “Goody Two Shoes.”

Listen this weekend for awesome music and your chance to win tickets to see Adam Ant “Anthems – The Singles Tour” on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Sound Board in the Motor City Casino Hotel.

Ant has been playing to over 50,000 fans at sold-out shows throughout North America and the UK.

He’s returning to North America and here’s your chance to see him in concert.

Giveaways start Friday morning with Bobby & Stacey and continue all weekend!