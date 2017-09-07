Dogs Rented To Lonely People

By: Beau Daniels

You’ve heard about renting animals for entertainment at parties. Would you be interested in renting a dog just for companionship without having a big commitment? Company’s are now popping up that do that. Many clients take advantage of the animal rentals to help with loneliness.

You will see the healing therapy a pet can provide from the Mayo Clinic. A pet rental company started after the owner experienced the need when a friend asked to use their dog to help a sick child. Check it out here.

