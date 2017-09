By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) Michigan’s own Kid Rock will officially open the brand new Little Caesars Arena next week.

Rock will play six shows at LCA starting Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The show, which features Robert Randolph and The Family Band, will start at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets range from $20-$75.

Rock is not only officially opening the arena, but he will be opening a new restaurant inside LCA.