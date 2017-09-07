Harvey Wreaks Havoc: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

What It’s Like Backstage with Paul McCartney at Little Caesars Arena

By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Janet Jackson, Little Caesars Arena, Paul McCartney, The Eagles

The new Little Caesars Arena is an amazing facility, with attention to detail obvious in every single area. From the restaurants

img 8609 What Its Like Backstage with Paul McCartney at Little Caesars Arena

to the artwork

img 8620 What Its Like Backstage with Paul McCartney at Little Caesars Arena

to the well-thought out concourses (with amazing views)

img 2699 What Its Like Backstage with Paul McCartney at Little Caesars Arena

 

to the history

img 8604 What Its Like Backstage with Paul McCartney at Little Caesars Arena

(original letters from Olympia stadium)

… some of which is interactive

img 2696 What Its Like Backstage with Paul McCartney at Little Caesars Arena

(original bench from Joe Louis)

Some of the most amazing rooms were never meant for us regular folk to use. Tom Wilson talked to every artist who came to Detroit the last few years and asked what they wanted in a venue. They ended up building permanent artist dressing rooms, big enough for bands, families, and entourages. So when Paul McCartney performs there on October 1-2, he’ll be hanging in this gorgeous room before the show. (The room isn’t quite finished in this video, but you get the idea.)

. .

Tom Wilson and his team even thought beyond dressing rooms. Say Janet Jackson, or any artist, does their sound check but doesn’t want to go back to their hotel or tour bus before the show – they can hang out in the specially-designed Families Room. This area overlooks the practice ice arena, has a fireplace, privacy curtains, a kitchen, and an area for their children – that is separated by a wall of glass!

. .

It is truly a home-away-from-home for the artists who come to Detroit.

 

 

More from Bobby Mitchell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live