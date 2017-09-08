Jesus Tattoo Results In Arrest

By Beau Daniels
When should a parent allow their kid to get a tattoo? Age 12 did not set well with a school and authorities. A teacher called police after she had seen a 12 year-old at their school dance with a tat on her back. The Tattoo was a cross with the script “Jesus Loves.”

Contradicting stories were told to the police, “Each of the parents had a different story and it boiled down to frankly just finger pointing.” The daughter originally said her dad made her get the tat, the dad said she got it a a party. The it was discovered that the tattoo artist did ink some minors at a party and said the mom was OK with it. Either way the mom and tattoo artist have been charged. The inkster responded in the WTSP story, “I think it’s unfortunate in that the child actually wanted to get the tattoo. It’s not like the child was forced to get the tattoo, I think it just comes down to bad parenting.”

