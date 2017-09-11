Bob Dylan, Mavis Staples, Fox Theatre
TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Bob Dylan Performance Announced For November In Detroit

Filed Under: Bob Dylan, Fox Theatre, Mavis Staples
(Fred Tanneau/AFP/GettyImages)

DETROIT (WOMC) — Bob Dylan and his band will return to Detroit for a performance at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. with Mavis Staples.

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

Triplicate released in March is his thirty-eighth studio album and contains 30 covers of classic American songs.

Tickets prices are $35, $55, $89.50 and $129.50 and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

For additional information, call (313) 471-6611. Beginning September 11, 2017, the Joe Louis Arena box office will no longer be open for single event sales. All single event sales will be available at the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office located at the Chevrolet Northeast Entry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live