Bob Dylan Performance Announced For November In Detroit

DETROIT (WOMC) — Bob Dylan and his band will return to Detroit for a performance at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. with Mavis Staples.

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

Bob Dylan and his Band will tour the U.S. this Fall. Tickets on sale this week, Amex pre-sale on Wednesday.https://t.co/IlnO4bIndr pic.twitter.com/4lrO5DyAIm — bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) September 11, 2017

Triplicate released in March is his thirty-eighth studio album and contains 30 covers of classic American songs.

Tickets prices are $35, $55, $89.50 and $129.50 and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

