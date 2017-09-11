Bob Seger Rocks DTE

By Steve Kostan

(WOMC) It was another special BOB SEGER night at DTE.

I have to admit I got a great chuckle at the beginning of the show.

The past couple of years had seen Thin Lizzy’s “The Boy Are Back in Town” blasting out of the speakers which was appropriate a great way to rev up the crowd.

This time he went with John Fogerty’s “The Old Man is Down the Road” ! That riff always had a swampy ZZ TOP feel to it and I’ve always liked that “Swampy side” of CCR. That and Canned Heat. You know the stuff you only got on albums or WABX.

The band came bouncing out and Bob came dancing out to the roar of crowd.

Once he hit the first note of the opener “Roll Me Away,” we were instantly transported to the back seat on his motorcycle.

Let the ride begin!

Saturday’s show really impressed on me how lucky we are to have BOB SEGER here.

His songs have that ability to put you right there with him and he’s as good as any when it comes to that.

I’d put BOB, Bruce, Tom Petty, and maybe Mellencamp, in that camp.

Real rocking Americana. Telling the American tale, each in their own way.

Disciples of Dylan, but hey, you can dance to it.

If they were all playing the same night, next door to one another, no question in my mind, it’s SEGER Time!

The Palace show is less than 2 weeks away AND…it’s a Saturday Night.