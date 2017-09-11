New Bob Seger Album Coming in November

Bob Seger announced Saturday night during his show at Pine Knob that he is releasing a new album in November.

He says been working on the album for the past few years in Michigan and Nashville and a single is coming out soon – and that it will definitely be released before his performance at the Palace of Auburn Hills on September 23rd and that he’ll perform it that night.

The album, his 18th studio album, will be his first since 2014’s Ride Out.

Seger has also announced five more dates on his Runaway Train tour, which now takes him through November 17th in Chicago.