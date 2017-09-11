TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

New Bob Seger Album Coming in November

By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: Bob Seger, Bob Seger album, Palace of Auburn Hills, Pine Knob
Photo: Clay Patrick McBride

Bob Seger announced Saturday night during his show at Pine Knob that he is releasing a new album in November.

He says been working on the album for the past few years in Michigan and Nashville and a single is coming out soon – and that it will definitely be released before his performance at the Palace of Auburn Hills on September 23rd and that he’ll perform it that night.

The album, his 18th studio album, will be his first since 2014’s Ride Out.

Seger has also announced five more dates on his Runaway Train tour, which now takes him through November 17th in Chicago.

More from Bobby Mitchell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live