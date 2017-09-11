Places In The US Hurricane Irma Sucked The Ocean Dry [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

The power of Hurricane Irma sucked the ocean dry at Long Island in the Bahama’s. This is the video that has blown up social media.

Long Island in the Bahama’s is not the only place Hurricane Irma sucked the ocean dry, that was just the beginning, here you see the results in Florida.

Hurricane Irma's Negative Surge Sucks Beaches Dry, Strands Manatees via @ https://t.co/IJko696lTO — dmcrane (@dmcrane) September 11, 2017

Look at the new dog park in Tampa Bay.

#Tampa bay now an effective dog park as we wait for #irma. With @CityofTampa parks closed ahead of storm, this is the best we've got. pic.twitter.com/Op3FADmL3V — Tim Scheu (@scheuster) September 10, 2017

That’s one of the few positive things mentioned about Irma, our prayers and thoughts go out to those affected in negative ways. Eco Watch has more.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter