Places In The US Hurricane Irma Sucked The Ocean Dry [VIDEO]

By Beau Daniels
The power of Hurricane Irma sucked the ocean dry at Long Island in the Bahama’s. This is the video that has blown up social media.

Long Island in the Bahama’s is not the only place Hurricane Irma sucked the ocean dry, that was just the beginning, here you see the results in Florida.

Look at the new dog park in Tampa Bay.

That’s one of the few positive things mentioned about Irma, our prayers and thoughts go out to those affected in negative ways. Eco Watch has more.

