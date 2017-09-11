The Michigan Beer Chair Is Making National News [VIDEO]

TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

The Michigan Beer Chair Is Making National News

By Beau Daniels
The Michigan Upper Peninsula is known for its craft beer and or beer drinking crafts. Matt Thompson has created the Michigan Beer Chair and is making national news as seen in the UPI report.

Right now Thompson has no plans in reproducing the chair, the cost of materials alone was around $500,”It’s not very practical to sell this or mass produce this.” People are reacting to the unique chair, maybe a company will offer a cheaper way to mass produce and market the product, “It’s ridiculous. But still that’s what’s kinda cool about it. I had this vision and the cool thing was I have the skills to put it together. It was rewarding to see people think it’s just as cool as I thought it was.”

