Irma Stranded Cruisers. Why Don’t They Mind?

More than 4,000 passengers are on a “cruise to nowhere” with no destination and no set end date because of hurricane Irma.

Two Norwegian cruise ships cut their trips short and returned to Miami early to avoid the bad weather. Passengers who wanted to go home could disembark but passengers who had no hotel or way of getting home were invited to stay on one ship and wait out the storm at sea.

They waited out the storm west of the bad weather and will return to Miami when it is safe. Meanwhile, passengers are not being charged and are being treated to free food, entertainment, and alcohol.