Mike Myers to Sing Bohemian Rhapsody Again?

Mike Myers is negotiating for a role in Bohemian Rhapsody, the Bryan Singer-directed film about Queen. Rami Malek, from Mr. Robot and the Night at the Museum movies, is playing frontman Freddie Mercury. See the first photo of Rami as Freddie HERE.

No word yet on who Myers will play in the movie.

Myers nearly quit Wayne’s World when producers wanted them to karaoke Guns N’ Roses in the now-famous scene in the car. Because he was such a big fan of the song Myers demanded it be Bohemian Rhapsody, and a classic movie moment was born.

. .