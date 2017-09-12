Olive Garden, Pasta Pass, Never Ending, Pasta Passport, Italy, Trip
Olive Garden’s New Never Ending Pasta Pass Is A Real Game Changer

By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — This year’s Olive Garden Never Ending Pasta Pass is back and better than ever.

The deal is pretty amazing — for $100, guests can go to any Olive Garden, anytime and eat all the pasta, breadsticks, soup and salad they want.

This year, Olive Garden is offering the sale of “Pasta Passports,” in addition to 22,000 Pasta Passes that will be sold for this year’s promotion.  Fifty lucky guests can pay $200 to receive a Pasta Pass AND a week long, all-expenses paid trip to Italy for two.

What. A. Deal.

It’s no secret that these passes are a fan favorite.  Last year, Olive Garden gave 21,000 fans unlimited access to pasta for seven weeks and the passes sold out in one second.  In 2015, one pass sold for over $600 on eBay.

Pasta Passports and Passes will be available for purchase on Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass website starting Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. EST.

 

 

