Study: Sitting Too Long Can Kill

(WOMC) — You may not want to sit down for this one.

Researchers found that sitting for long periods of time can lead to an earlier death, regardless of how much a person exercises, a new study published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine.

They followed a close to 8,000 individuals older than 45 for average of four years. The results account for multiple variables, such as age, race and sex.

CNN reports the lead author of the study, Dr. Keith Diaz, said the most surprising finding was that sitting for more than 90 consecutive minutes increased the risk of death.

Diaz said to reduce the harmful consequences of sitting, one needs to decrease the overall time spent sitting and take frequent movement breaks.

Experts recommend taking a movement break every 30 minutes.

 

