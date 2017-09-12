Little Caesars Arena, Concert, Schedule, Who Is Playing
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert Schedule

By Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — There is a lot of hype about the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

Michigan’s own Kid Rock will officially open the arena with six shows starting Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Many of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena.

Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Kid Rock: 7 p.m. Sept 12-20. $20-75

Ed Sheeran: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $39.50-$99.50

Paul McCartney: 8 p.m. Oct 1-2. $59.50 and up

Disney On Ice: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 12-15. Tickets start at $15

Imagine Dragons: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $39.50-$60.50

Fall Out Boy: 7 p.m. Oct. 24. $30.50-$70.50

The Eagles: 8 p.m. Oct. 27. $59.50-$229.50

Janet Jackson: 8 p.m. Oct. 29. $29.50-$125

The Weeknd: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $39.75-$150.75

Guns N’ Roses: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 . $64-$225

Lady Gaga: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. $60-$489

Jay-Z: 8 p.m. Nov. 18. $41-$271

Halsey: 7 p.m. Nov. 21. $29.50-$69.50

Dead & Company: Nov. 24. $50-$150

Andrea Bocelli: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $80-$360

Katy Perry: 7 p.m. Dec. 6. $50.50-$200.50

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 3 p.m. $ 8 p.m. Dec. 23., $TBA

Shakira: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $40.50-$130.50

Lorde: 7 p.m. March 28. $39.59-$99.50

Shania Twain: 7:30 p.m. June 15. $29.95-$149.95

Harry Styles: 8 p.m. June 26. $39.50-$90

 

 

 

 

 

