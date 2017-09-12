Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert Schedule

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(WOMC) — There is a lot of hype about the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.
Michigan’s own Kid Rock will officially open the arena with six shows starting Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Many of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena.
Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Kid Rock: 7 p.m. Sept 12-20. $20-75
Ed Sheeran: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $39.50-$99.50
Paul McCartney: 8 p.m. Oct 1-2. $59.50 and up
Disney On Ice: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 12-15. Tickets start at $15
Imagine Dragons: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $39.50-$60.50
Fall Out Boy: 7 p.m. Oct. 24. $30.50-$70.50
The Eagles: 8 p.m. Oct. 27. $59.50-$229.50
Janet Jackson: 8 p.m. Oct. 29. $29.50-$125
The Weeknd: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. $39.75-$150.75
Guns N’ Roses: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 . $64-$225
Lady Gaga: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. $60-$489
Jay-Z: 8 p.m. Nov. 18. $41-$271
Halsey: 7 p.m. Nov. 21. $29.50-$69.50
Dead & Company: Nov. 24. $50-$150
Andrea Bocelli: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $80-$360
Katy Perry: 7 p.m. Dec. 6. $50.50-$200.50
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 3 p.m. $ 8 p.m. Dec. 23., $TBA
Shakira: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $40.50-$130.50
Lorde: 7 p.m. March 28. $39.59-$99.50
Shania Twain: 7:30 p.m. June 15. $29.95-$149.95
Harry Styles: 8 p.m. June 26. $39.50-$90