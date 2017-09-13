Going Shopping? These Companies are Helping Hurricane Victims

If you want to spend your money with a company that is doing good, these companies are helping victims of the recent hurricanes.

LuminAID sells a portable, waterproof light that packs flat and can be recharged with solar power (it was originally designed to assist with earthquake efforts in Haiti). The young company, which got its big break in 2015 when the co-founders appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank, is sending 2,500 lights to victims of Hurricane Irma, and after Hurricane Harvey, the company shipped 1,500 lights to Texas.

HelloFresh donated food boxes to more than 4000 customers who were affected by the storms.

Farouk Systems donated $5,000,000 of their CHI and BioSilk products (plus tools).

For every boot purchased on the Roma Boots website now through at least the end of September, the company is immediately transporting boots to Houston.

Pampers donated over one million diapers.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, and its foundation. have pledged a combined $5.5 million to hurricane relief. That includes $3.5 million worth of clothing and footwear and $2 million “to rebuild and refurbish youth sports programs and facilities” in affected areas.

Anheuser-Busch donated 155,000 cans of water.

Southwest airlines provided 100-round trip tickets to get volunteers to Houston.

Bristol-Myers Squibb donated $10 million in medicine.

Campbells Soup has donated $50,000 in cash and $85,000 in product.

PetSmart pledged $1 million to animal welfare agencies who are rescuing, relocating, and caring for affected pets.

Caterpillar has donated $300,000 to the American Red Cross and provided thousands of portable generators, trucks, and supplies.

Chipotle donated more than 50,000 pounds of food.

Coca-Cola donated $1 million to the American Red Cross and delivered 25,000 cases of water, milk, and sports drinks.

Johnson & Johnson donated 25,000 hygiene kits with soap, shampoo, and toothpaste.

Lowes donated cash and sent its First Response Team to pass out buckets, cut up trees, clean up debris, and tarp roofs.

Ashley Furniture promised to contribute products and subsidize furniture purchases up to $2 million for hurricane victims in Texas and Florida.