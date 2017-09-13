TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Guys Wins Lottery Twice Playing The Same Numbers

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Win lottery twice
Hugh Pinney/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

People often tell me to not play the same numbers when doing lotto. Mark Roy, from Connecticut played the same numbers in Keno and won the most for that game at $200,00 and also $100,000, “I feel so happy! There’s money in the bank, I have a great job, I feel blessed. Blessed with family and friends!”

So if you play the same numbers especially because they mean something to you listen to Mark Roy, “The numbers, they all mean something to me. They’re all family birthday numbers. I’m just ecstatic. I had a feeling, Thursday I got up and said, ‘Something good is going to happen today!'” UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live