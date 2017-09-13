Guys Wins Lottery Twice Playing The Same Numbers

By: Beau Daniels

People often tell me to not play the same numbers when doing lotto. Mark Roy, from Connecticut played the same numbers in Keno and won the most for that game at $200,00 and also $100,000, “I feel so happy! There’s money in the bank, I have a great job, I feel blessed. Blessed with family and friends!”

So if you play the same numbers especially because they mean something to you listen to Mark Roy, “The numbers, they all mean something to me. They’re all family birthday numbers. I’m just ecstatic. I had a feeling, Thursday I got up and said, ‘Something good is going to happen today!'” UPI

