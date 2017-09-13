Kanye West Emotional Letter To Steely Dan Gets Approval For Song

By: Beau Daniels

After the death of Steely Dan’s Walter Becker some interesting stories are surfacing. One posted is about Kanye West requesting permission to use a sample from the Steely Dan song, “Kid Charlemagne.” The request was rejected, Donald Fagen states the reason, “Walter and I listened to it, and although we’d love some of the income, neither of us particularly liked what he had done with it.”

Then Kanye wrote a sincere letter explaining his emotional connection to the song, “I wrote a letter to Donald Fagen and explained to him the importance of this song to me, and of expressing these feelings to my father.” Fagan’s reaction was, “He said, ‘I love your stuff, and I really want to use it because it’s a very personal thing for me.’ My mind doesn’t work like that, I would never use someone else’s stuff if I was writing something personal, but I guess that’s how he was thinking about it. Then Kanye got approval, “It was such a good letter that we said, ‘All right, go ahead,’ and we made a deal with him.”

Also Steely Dan has announced rescheduled shows after the death of Walter Becker seen here.

