Target To Hire 100,00 For Holiday Rush Season

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Target is looking to win the 2017 holiday shopping season.

The big-box retailer announced Wednesday it will hire about 100,000 season workers this year, a gain of more than 40 percent from last year’s 70,000.

Target is one of the first major retailers to publicly announce its holiday hiring numbers.

“Target has made significant investments in our business throughout 2017, and our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year. Target team members play such an important role in helping guests as they prepare to celebrate the holidays with their families. As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts,” said Janna Potts, chief stores officer, Target.

Benefits include a 10 percent discount on Target purchases and a 20 percent discount for certain fruits and vegetables and athletic apparel merchandise.

They will be hosting an hiring event on Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

Target has 20 stores in the Detroit area, according to the retailer’s website.

Learn more about the positions here.