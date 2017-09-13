Target, Holiday Season, Hiring, 2017, Jobs, Job Opportunity
TRACKING IRMA: Latest Updates | Ready To Hit Land | Those Impacted Live Stream

Target To Hire 100,00 For Holiday Rush Season

Filed Under: hiring, jobs, Seasonal Jobs, Taret
iStock

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Target is looking to win the 2017 holiday shopping season.

The big-box retailer announced Wednesday it will hire about 100,000 season workers this year, a gain of more than 40 percent from last year’s 70,000.

Target is one of the first major retailers to publicly announce its holiday hiring numbers.

“Target has made significant investments in our business throughout 2017, and our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year. Target team members play such an important role in helping guests as they prepare to celebrate the holidays with their families. As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts,” said Janna Potts, chief stores officer, Target.

Benefits include a 10 percent discount on Target purchases and a 20 percent discount for certain fruits and vegetables and athletic apparel merchandise.

They will be hosting an hiring event on Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

Target has 20 stores in the Detroit area, according to the retailer’s website.

Learn more about the positions here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live