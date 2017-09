By: Beau Daniels

Shortly after releasing the new dates for Steely Dan rescheduled shows due to Walter Becker’s death, all dates for the remaining Donald Fagen North American tour are now cancelled because of him becoming ill.

Fagen had no intention of slowing down after Becker’s passing, “keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.” More here.

