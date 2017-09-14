Ringo Starr Calls Brexit ‘A Great Move’

By Scott T. Sterling

While there are passionate positions on both sides of England leaving the European Union, AKA Brexit, Ringo Starr has let it be known where he stands on the controversial topic.

Related: Ringo Starr Discusses Paul McCartney Collaboration on New Album



The Beatles drummer told the BBC that although he didn’t vote, he would’ve supported Brexit if he did.

“The people voted and, you know, they have to get on with it,” Starr explained in the BBC interview (via SPIN). “Suddenly it’s like, ‘Oh well, we don’t like that vote.’ What do you mean you don’t like that vote? You had the vote, this is what won, let’s get on with it.

When pressed on if he would have supported Brexit with his own vote, Starr made it clear that the move has his full support.

“I would’ve voted for Brexit. Yeah, I would’ve voted to get out,” he insisted. “But don’t tell Bob Geldof,” he joked in reference to the Irish singer and activist who has been very vocal in his opposition towards Brexit.

“I think it’s a great move,” Starr added. “I think, you know, to be in control of your own country is a good move.”

Watch a clip from Ringo Starr’s interview with the BBC below.