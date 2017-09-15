Eat, Drink, Dance, and Help Hurricane Victims

St. George Greek Orthodox Church will hold its 15th annual Greek Festival on September 17th from 12 pm – 7 pm. And if the idea of an afternoon of family fun and delicious food isn’t enough to get you out of the house, all net proceeds from the event will be given to International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) to support their efforts to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The annual Festival provides a day of Greek hospitality, homemade Greek food and pastries, and Greek Coffee. There are activities for the entire family including a kid’s playground, face painting, games, Greek music and dancing, and a Taverna. Enjoy your Greek experience and know that all proceeds will be benefiting Hurricanes Harvey and Irma response and rebuild!

IOCC, the official humanitarian agency of Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has activated the Frontliners – a volunteer group of clergy and laity who are highly trained in emotional and spiritual care counseling and rapid needs assessment immediately following the storms. Additionally, IOCC will remain in the region for the weeks and months to come to support home cleanups and the rebuilding of homes.

“We pray for the people in the Houston region, a place close to my heart having grown up there,” said Constantine (Dean) Triantafilou, IOCC CEO and Executive Director. “While the weather forecast may hint at danger, you can never fully anticipate the scope and scale of what will come – it is important to remember that our faith sustains us even in the most challenging of situations”

St. George is located at 16300 Dix-Toledo Highway. They will also be collecting additional cash donations at the festival to support IOCC’s Hurricane Response Fund.