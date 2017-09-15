Watch The Incredible Moment A Dad Sees Color For The First Time

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — The best gift in life is sight.

As an early 66th birthday gift, Justine Reed’s father received one of the best surprises of his life.

A video, which has over 19,000 views on Facebook, shows the heartwarming moments of her father opening his gift to find a pair of glasses.

But they aren’t ordinary glasses. The glasses are are produced by EnChroma, a company that creates color vision glasses for the colorblind.

The best moment is when the father turns around and begins to notice the colors around him, including flowers and balloons.

We couldn’t help but to cry with him.

As one family member said, “You’re not in Kansas anymore.”