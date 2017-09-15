Foreigner: Original Lineup Comes To Michigan

The original members of Foreigner will reunite on stage for a pair of shows on October 6th and 7th at Pleasant, Michigan’s Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort to record and film a 40th anniversary live CD and DVD. Over the course of Foreigner’s summer tour, the shows were peppered with a handful of surprise appearances by original band members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald, and Rick Wills.

In a statement, Foreigner’s leader and founder Mick Jones, spoke about reconnecting with the original members of the band: “Playing alongside Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian, and Rick again certainly brought back some special memories and we decided it would be the ultimate celebration to join together on one stage, and give the fans the best possible farewell to our 40th Anniversary.”