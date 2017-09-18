Chicago: Longtime Percussionist Laudir de Oliveira Has Died

By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Chicago, Laudir de Oliveira
CHICAGO - ABC-TV Special - Shoot Date: July 15, 1974. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) LAUDIR DE OLIVEIRA OF CHICAGO

Laudir de Oliveira, a standout percussionist best known for a nine-year run with Chicago, died Sunday in his native Brazil. He was 77. According to the newspaper Globo, he suffered a heart attack while performing in a suburb of Rio de Janiero.

Over his 60-year career, de Oliveira also worked with such standouts as Joe CockerMichael Jackson and Sergio Mendes. He joined Chicago for the band’s sixth album, which featured “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Just You ‘n’ Me.” De Oliveira left after recording Chicago 14 and in the late ’80s returned to Brazil. He reunited with the band during Chicago’s 2010 show in Rio.

Despite nearly a decade with the band, he was not among the members inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 — that was reserved exclusively for its seven founders.

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Paul McCartney Adds Second Show at Little Caesars ArenaDue to overwhelming demand, a second and final Paul McCartney show at Little Caesars Arena has been added on Monday, October 2.

Listen Live