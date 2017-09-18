Chicago: Longtime Percussionist Laudir de Oliveira Has Died

Laudir de Oliveira, a standout percussionist best known for a nine-year run with Chicago, died Sunday in his native Brazil. He was 77. According to the newspaper Globo, he suffered a heart attack while performing in a suburb of Rio de Janiero.

Over his 60-year career, de Oliveira also worked with such standouts as Joe Cocker, Michael Jackson and Sergio Mendes. He joined Chicago for the band’s sixth album, which featured “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Just You ‘n’ Me.” De Oliveira left after recording Chicago 14 and in the late ’80s returned to Brazil. He reunited with the band during Chicago’s 2010 show in Rio.

Despite nearly a decade with the band, he was not among the members inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 — that was reserved exclusively for its seven founders.