Guy Legally Has 120 Wives

By: Beau Daniels

A political player in Thailand has 120 wives. And yes polygamy is legal there. Interesting Tambon Prasert with 120 wives has only 28 children. Prasert started young and prefers young, “My first marriage was when I was 17. My first wife was one or two years younger than me and we had three children. After that I had a string of others. Most of them were young women and they were all under 20. I don’t like older ones, they argue too much”.

The Oddity Central story also mentions that he is a gentleman, “I respect them all. In every case I asked their parents for permission to wed according to customs and traditions. All were properly wed at organized ceremonies.” How many partners would you limit yourself to if marriage was legal here? Call in to my show this afternoon 3-7p and voice your opinion.

