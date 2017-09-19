Beyonce “Lemonade” Vinyl Accidentally Contains Music From Canadian Rock Band

Beyoncé’s Lemonade album, originally released in April of 2016, was released on vinyl this month, but some fans didn’t get exactly what they thought they were getting.

Side A of the vinyl was not Beyonce. Instead it was the A-Side of Uphill Battle by Canadian punk band ZEX. A member of the band tweeted out, “So @Beyonce #lemonade arrived yesterday with 5 punk band #zex tracks on side A. #beyonce #vinyl”

Columbia Records has addressed the situation and released a statement, saying, “Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé Lemonade vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A. Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”

We asked Mighty John The Record Guy (MoneyMusic.com) if the misprinted vinyl could end up being valuable.

“Mis-pressings and mis-labelings have happened many times in the pass…There are record collectors who consider them “imperfections” with no value and others who prize them as an “oddity.” There are no established values for them. It all depends on the individual buyer. Having said that, I have never seen one sell for anything substantial. BUT most had little publicity when it happened. Beyonce and ZEX seem to be getting a lot of publicity on this and that might help it become a collectible worth money…What’s going to have to happen is to have a few put up for bid and see what kinds of offers come in. Mis-spellings can certainly make a record a collectible. For example, on one of the Beatles’ early hits, Please Please Me, some copies have the Beatles’ name spelled with an xtra “t” (Beattles) making a $50 record worth $1,500.00.”

Source: Pulse