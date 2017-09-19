Kid Rock, Eminem, and ICP Still Making Noise Decades Later

By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Eminem, Insane Clown Posse, Kid Rock
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

By: Beau Daniels

I love the Freep article about Eminem, Kid Rock, and Insane Clown Posse. They all became famous in a span of just over a year. Kid Rock made his splash first. Eminem was then discovered by one of the Bass brothers when Marshall was doing a segment at a station I was working at here in Detroit, and then ICP rose from the underground and made noise.

The article then mentions how all are becoming known for their politicos expressions. Controversy aside, what I love is how they still have huge loyal followings 20 years later. People still pack venues for Em and Kid, and many are still getting inked with Insane Clown Posse tattoos. Look here.

