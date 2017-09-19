The DadBag, Fanny Pack, Belly, Hairy, Albert Pukies

Meet The DadBag, The Hairy Belly Fanny Pack

Filed Under: Belly, Fanny Pack, The DadBag
By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WOMC) — Fanny packs have made a bit of a comeback as of late. But this one may be hard to stomach.

A British fashion designer has used the look of a dad bod as inspiration for a functional accessory.

The DadBag is meant to look like a hairy man’s belly.

“I made the DadBag because I’m desperate to have dad bod but I’m also very concerned about the health risks associated with it,” DadBag creator Albert Pukies wrote on Bored Panda earlier this week.

The idea is that the Dadbag can also provide security — because what would-be thief would put their hands on an exposed belly?

Unfortunately for some, the DadBag is not yet available for purchase, but Pukies told Mashable he’s received so much interest from manufacturers he’s considering launching a campaign to get things moving.

The proposed product comes in six styles, varying by skin tone, level of flabbiness and amount of hair.

