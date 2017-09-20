Have Your Wedding Sponsored

By: Beau Daniels

Would you ever consider a cooperate sponsored wedding? It’s not like NASCAR and other sports with advertising patches on the wedding dress and tuxedo, but those providing the items would expect advertising on your wedding page. Here’s an example with a sponsor blog link. Another area of corporate sponsorship for a wedding is actually a mention during the ceremony.

Jason Mielke lost his job and wanted to still be able to give his bride an awesome wedding, she was OK with it, “I was a little hesitant, just because I usually keep pretty low-key in the community. However, Jason has been pursuing me for quite some time…so I thought, what a wonderful match if we could do something like this together and bring everybody on board at the beginning of our life story?”

The result, “When a brand or product service or company makes a donation and gives to us, it’s an association that is made with a happy, positively emotionally charged moment, and the result is always a long-lasting and double-fold reciprocal return.” UPI

