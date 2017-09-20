Jake LaMotta: Raging Bull Dead At 95/96

Jake LaMotta, the legendary boxer who was depicted by Robert De Niro in the 1980 film Raging Bull, has died at the age of 95 (or 96; sources vary).

According to TMZ, the former middleweight champion died from pneumonia at a nursing home. He had been on a feeding tube for several weeks, but his condition deteriorated and his family decided to cease the effort.

LaMotta’s boxing career began in 1941 and included six storied bouts (five of which he lost) against Sugar Ray Robinson. His 1970 memoir, Raging Bull: My Story, became the source for Martin Scorsese‘s film. De Niro won an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the dogged competitor.

LaMotta’s wife Denise told TMZ, “I just want people to know, he was a great, sweet, sensitive, strong, compelling man with a great sense of humor, with eyes that danced.”