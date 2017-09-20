Netflix Shuts Down ‘Stranger Things’ Pop Up Bar with Humorous Letter

By Stacey DuFord
A popular Stranger Things-themed pop-up bar in Chicago won’t get to extend its run. The bar, named The Upside Down (of course), features a Christmas light alphabet wall, syrup-flavored Eleven’s Eggos cocktails, and has had lines around around the block during its six week run.

Apparently their popularity put them on Netflix’s radar and the company sent them a letter full of Stranger Things references asking them not to continue their run and to get permission if they plan to do a similar venture in the future. It even included a mild threat from the demogorgon.

The bar will close on October 1.

Season two will be released in full on Friday October 27.

Read the letter HERE

 

